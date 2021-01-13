Scenic Mountain Medical Center gave out every shot on hand by the end of last week in hopes of a larger allocation this week from DSHS. Unfortunately, SMMC only received 100 shots, with no more showing as allocated. DSHS also informed SMMC, going forward, the weekly vaccine allocations will now be focused predominantly on the 2nd dose vaccines for those who have already received their first dose. At this point SMMC doesn’t anticipate getting any more first doses for a few weeks. For now, there will not be any community vaccination clinic this week at SMMC.
Individuals can check the status of vaccines by visiting www.scenicmountainmedical.org/vaccine.