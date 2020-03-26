The health and safety of our patients, visitors, employees, and our communities remain our top priority at Scenic Mountain Medical center. Therefore, in line with the latest guidance provided by the CDC and the Texas State Department of Health related to COVID-19, all hospital visitors will be restricted until further notice. The only exceptions are for women in labor and end of life circumstances, who will be allowed one (1) visitor each.
We are here, as always, to serve all patients. Our commitment to providing care for the ongoing health and well-being community is vital, particularly in times like these.
To protect our patients and employees from the spread of COVID-19, we are making every effort to keep our facilities safe through enhanced screening of patients and strict visitor restrictions to our facilities.
All patients who enter through available access points will be screened immediately upon arrival. Points of entrance will be limited to:
1) ER Entrance 24/7
2) West Texas Medical Plaza (Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-5:00 PM)
If you are not a provider working at our facility, hospital employee, or seeking immediate medical attention, we ask that you avoid the hospital.
If you are experiencing a cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath or have been in direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, please call your primary physician's office. Your physician will help determine whether you may come in for an appointment, or if you should stay at home and await further instruction.
You can also call our COVID-19 hotline for a phone screening and additional resources at 432-268-4785. Please do not come to the hospital unless it is an emergency.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.