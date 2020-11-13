The following is a press release provided by the City of Big Spring:
This week, the Texas Department of State Health Services for Region 9/10 has been delayed in reporting COVID-19 numbers to Howard County/Big Spring officials. We spoke to Texas DSHS officials several times throughout the week; they advised us to refer citizens to the dashboard on the Texas DSHS website to obtain weekly COVID-19 statistics. We apologize for any confusion or problems this may cause the community. Howard County and Big Spring Emergency Management continues to work diligently to ensure that we report the most accurate numbers possible to the community.
County and City officials strongly urge the community to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members, especially when celebrating the upcoming holidays. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.