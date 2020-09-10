The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has notified the City of Big Spring Tx 114001 that the drinking water being supplied to customers has exceeded the Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) for total trihalomethanes. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) has established the MCL for total trihalomethanes to be 0.080 miligrams per liger (mg/L) based on locational running annual average (CRAA) and has determined that it is a health concert at levels above the MCL. Analysis of drinking water in your community for total trihalomethanes indicates a compliance value in quarter three 2020 of 0.085 mg/L for DBP2-01.
Trihalomethanes are a group of volatile organic compounds that are formed when chlorine, added to the water during the treatment process for disinfection, react with naturally occurring organic matter in the water.
Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidney, or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.
You do not need to use an alternative water supply. However, if you have health concerns, you may want to talk to your doctor to get more information about this may affect you.
We are taking the following actions to address this issue:
We are reducing the water age in our storage tanks and conducting more routine flushing and chloramine management.
Please share this information with all people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (i.e. people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.