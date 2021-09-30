The City of Big Spring issued a notification to water customers and residents of Big Spring on Thursday morning. The notification stated a maximum contaminant level in the city's drinking water.
The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has notified the City of Big Spring that the drinking water being supplied to customers had exceeded the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for total trihalomethanes.
According to the information provided, analysis of drinking water in the community for total trihalomethanes indicates a compliance value in quarter three of 2021 of 0.081 mg/L for DBP2-03 and 0.081 mg/L for DBP2-02. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) has established the MCL for total trihalomethanes to be 0.080 milligrams per liter (mg/L) based on locational running annual average (LRAA) and has determined that it is a health concern at levels about the MCL.
Trihalomethanes are a group of volatile organic compounds that are formed when cholorine, added to the water during the treatment process for disinfection, reacts with naturally-occurring organic matter in the water. Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidney or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.
You do not need to use an alternative water supply. However, if you have health concerns, you may want to talk to your doctor to get more information about how this may affect you.
According to the release, the City of Big Spring is taking the following action to address the issue: pH adjustment, system flushing, monitoring chlorine residuals and lowering tank levels to reduce water age.
For those with questions regarding this notice, call Shane Bowles at 432-264-2501.