A tax rate of $.299562 per $100 valuation has been proposed by the governing body of Howard County.
PROPOSED TAX RATE - $0.299562 per $100
NO-NEW REVENUE TAX RATE - $0.299562 per $100
VOTER-APPROVAL TAX RATE -$0.304628 per $100
DE MINIMIS RATE - $0.303595 per $100
The no-new-revenue tax rate is the tax rate for the 2020 tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for Howard County from the same properties in both the 2019 tax year and the 2020 tax year.
The voter-approval tax rate is the highest tax rate that Howard County may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate, unless the de minimis rate for Howard County exceeds the voter-approval tax rate for Howard County.
The de minimis rate is the rate equal to the sum of the no-new-revenue maintenance and operations rate for Howard County, the rate that will raise $500,000, and the current debt rate for Howard County.
The proposed tax rate is not greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate. This means that Howard County is not proposing to increase property taxes for the 2020 tax year.
A public meeting to vote on the proposed tax rate will be held on August 24, 2020, at 3:30 pm at 300 Main Street, Big Spring TX 79720.
The proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate. As a result, Howard County is not required to hold an election at which voters may accept or reject the proposed tax rate. However, you may express your support for or opposition to the proposed tax
rate by contacting the members of the of Howard County at their offices or by attending the public meeting mentioned above.
YOUR TAXES OWED UNDER ANY OF THE ABOVE RATES CAN BE CALCULATED AS
FOLLOWS:
Property tax amount = (tax rate) X (taxable value of your property)/100
The members of the governing body voted on the proposed tax rate as follows:
FOR:
Judge Kathryn Wiseman
Commissioner Jimmie Long
Commissioner John Cline
AGAINST:
PRESENT and not voting:
Commissioner Craig Bailey
ABSENT:
Commissioner Oscar M. Garcia
The 86th Texas Legislature modified the manner in which the voter-approval tax rate is calculated to limit the rate of growth of property taxes in the state. The following table compares the taxes imposed on the average residence homestead by Howard County last year to the taxes proposed to be imposed on the average residence homestead by Howard County this year:
Total Tax Rate (per $100 of value): 2019- $0.303165; 2020 - $0.299562; Change - increase of $0.024474 or 8>90%
Average homestead taxable value: 2019 - $81, 260; 2020 - $90, 227; Change - increase of 11.03%
Tax on average homestead: 2019 - $246; 2020 - $270; Change - increase of $24 or 9.71%
Total tax levy on all properties: 2019 - $17, 126.658; 2020- $17, 162.687; Change - increase of $36,030 or 10.41%
For assistance with tax calculations, please contact the tax assessor for Howard County at (432) 264-2232 or tiffany.sayles@howardcountytx.com, or visit www.co.howard.tx.us for more information.