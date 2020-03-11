The Odessa Police Department issued the following press release regarding an explosive device found on Wednesday afternoon.
ODESSA - On March 10, 2020, at approximately 2127 hours, Odessa Policeresponded to 4101 East 42nd Street (Lowe’s Home Improvement) in reference to a suspicious person. Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject placed an object on the east side of the building and fled the scene.
The complainant then heard an explosion coming from the east side of the building. The OPD Bomb Squad responded to the scene and retrieved the item, which appears to be a homemade explosive device. There were no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and can remain anonymous. The investigation continues.