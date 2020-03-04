Odessa Police Reminding Motorists about “Move Over/Slow Down” Law

Last year, the Odessa Police Department issued several dozen citations for “Passing Emergency Vehicle-Vacate Lane/Lower Speed”. There have also been several instances involving OPD officers being nearly struck by passing motorists while conducting traffic stops or working crashes. The goal of the Odessa Police Department is to protect emergency responders and citizens on the roadway.
Move Over/Slow Down Reminders:
1) Motorists must drive 20 mph below the posted speed limit when passing an emergency vehicle in the closest lane or move over an additional lane and continue at the posted speed.
2) If the posted speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph when passing an
emergency vehicle in the closest lane or move over an additional lane and continue at the posted speed.
3) This law applies to all police vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, TXDOT vehicles, and tow trucks.
4) Failing to move over or slow down while passing an emergency vehicle can result in a fine of up to $160.