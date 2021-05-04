The City of Big Spring and Howard County Emergency Management, in collaboration with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the National Guard, is pleased to announce the Johnson & Johnson One- Dose COVID-19 vaccine is back!!
Dates
Wednesday, May 5th
10 AM to 6 PM
Thursday, May 7th and Friday, May 8th
10 AM to 6 PM
DETAILS
The ONE-DOSE Johnson & Johnson vaccination will be administered to recipients. Vaccines will be available for ANYONE age 18 and over wanting to receive it. No appointment is necessary.