According to the Texas Department of Public Safety an accident occurred on FM 818, 10 miles southwest of Big Spring, on Sunday in the early morning hours at 2:45 a.m.
The one vehicle accident resulted in a fatality according to the report issued Monday afternoon.
Justice of the Peace Robert Fitgibbons pronounced Jose Ramirez, 46 year old, of Pharr, Texas, on the scene of the accident.
According to the report, the vehicle was traveling south on FM 818 when it left the roadway and rolled. At the time of the accident, the weather was clear and dry. According to the report Pharr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.