According to the Texas Department of Public Safety a one-vehicle accident resulting in a fatality occurred six and a half miles south of Forsan on Saturday evening around 7:44 p.m.
The preliminary investigation indicated the 2007 Harley Davidson, driven by Jesse Cantu, 52 years old of Big Spring, was traveling east on FM 821 when he entered a curve in the roadway at an unsafe speed, left the roadway and rolled.
According to the report, Cantu was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The report indicated the weather condition was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the accident.
Cantu was pronounced at the scene by Justice of the Peace Angela Griffin.