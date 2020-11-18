As families gather together this holiday season don't forget to grab a pen and paper and extend that love into the community by writing a letter or two for Operation Love Letter.
One local resident, Jay Flores, felt a tug on his heart to meet a need in the community and not only has he responded to that tug, but has extended an invitation to everyone in the community - young and old alike - to share in the journey.
"God works in great and mighty ways, and when we come together in unity love is expressed in so many forms and so many ways," Flores said. "This was a thought and then it was spoken out, and scripture says if we speak things into existence it can come to pass and if it is of God according to Acts 5:39 if it is of God you can not overthrow it least you be fighting against a man of God."
Drop off buckets have been placed throughout the community, with more than 30 locations accepting letters. The community is encouraged to write a letter, simply addressed to Dear Friend and share a few lines letting the residents at the nursing facilities and veterans home know they are not forgotten.
"As we go through Covid, this isn't about our businesses, it's not about anything other than having love overcome all this negativity," he said. "I want to extend a personal thank you to all who have been involved in this so far. It's amazing how many people come together for this cause," Flores said.
According to Flores, the goal for letters is 5,000 so that every resident at the local nursing homes and care centers are able to receive a few letters each. The letters will be divided and dropped off at each of the care facilities in the Big Spring community. The projected plan is to have the letters delivered right before Christmas.
For more updates or for ways to help support Operation Love Letters, follow the Operation Love Letters Facebook page. Also, for those who would like to write an electronic letter, e-mail it to operationloveletters@gmail.com.