Occidental
today announced a donation to the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department to purchase personal protective equipment.
“Occidental is committed to conducting our business in a manner that safeguards our employees, protects the environment and benefits neighboring communities. We share a culture of safety with the first responders in Howard County and are pleased to provide them funding to pay for the equipment they need to help keep our neighbors and communities safe,” said Jeff Bennett, Senior Vice President of Occidental’s Permian Resources business, which has operations in Howard County.
Occidental, the leading producer and acreage holder in the Permian, supports local first responders through a grant program that offers funding for essential equipment to eligible emergency medical service providers, fire, police and sheriff departments. Since the program began in 2017, 88 departments in 29 Permian Basin counties have received donations.