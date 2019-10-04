The City of Big Spring issued the following notice regarding Comanche Trail Park this weekend:
The City of Big Spring will close all entrances to the Comanche Trail Park on Saturday 10-5-19 from 7:00am to Noon except for the Whipkey entrance to the Dora Roberts Community Center & Golf Course Road Entrance in order to safely facilitate the BSISD High School Cross Country Meet. All other through traffic or access to some of the facilities will not be allowed until after the last race is completed.
The Disc Golf Association will also be hosting a tournament in the park this weekend for both days. Please pay attention as you drive through the park to help keep in mind that their safety is important.
Thank You.
City of Big Spring
Facilities Coordinator 264-2323
Community Services Director 264-2516