A small ceremony was held at Big Spring Junior High in Friday morning to name the winners of the Patriot Pen contest.
BSJH 7th graders recently completed a writing contest.
A special congratulations goes out to the Patriot’s Pen winners on this year’s topic: “What Patriotism Means to Me.”.
"Thank you to the VFW for sponsoring the event and to Mr. Leonard and Mr. Johnson for coming to make the presentations," BSJH Principal Becky Otto said.
The 2nd place winner was Jace Richards, and 1st Place was awarded to Katelyn Morales.
Both student papers advanced to the next level of competition.