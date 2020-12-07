History remembers 79 years ago as Americans watched the attack on Pearl Harbor. Each year, on Dec. 7 – a day that will live in infamy, according to the words of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the United States recognizes the brave men – 2,403 - who sacrificed in that historic battle with National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The surprise attack, in Hawaii, led to the United States declaring war on Japan launching troops and the U.S. into World War II.
Former President Bill Clinton signed a joint resolution on Aug. 23, 1994 after it came down from the United States Congress designating Dec. 7 each year as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. On this day, the American flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset as a way of honoring those who sacrificed their lives in the attack. While this is a designated day of remembrance it is not a federal holiday.
Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. Declared war on Japan on Dec. 8 on the side of the allies.