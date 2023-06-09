EASTLAND COUNTY (TX) – One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Eastland County just inside the city limits of Ranger, TX.
Pedestrian dead in Eastland County after being struck by vehicle
- Special to the HERALD
