The Big Spring Herald phones are back up and working.
The Howard County Sheriff Office has had the 911 lines restored as well. From what we can tell, most if not all services in the community have been restored.
Yesterday, for the greater part of the day, most of Big Spring was affected by a phone outage linked to AT&T service. Several cell phone carriers were having issues with cell service placing many without phone service. Numerous local businesses were also affected by the outage. At this time no cause for the outage has been released, but it seems all services have been restored.
We appreciate the patience from our readers during this time and to the community for understanding as many businesses and individuals were dealing with lack of phone service.