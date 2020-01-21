For those seniors, juniors and sophomores and parents who have started planning for beyond high school, there will be an opportunity to explore resources provided in our area.
Lunch will be provided for those attending and there is no charge to attend. This is an opportunity for those planning for college or beginning to explore their options to have resources available on how to apply for grants, what to look for and more.
The Hispanic Leadership Council will be hosting its annual Planning for College & Career Seminar on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cisco College, Abilene Campus, 717 E. Industrial Blvd. The event is free and both students and parents are welcomed.
Sessions for parents, seniors, juniors and sophomores. Come and learn more about college admissions, financial aid, what college life is about, different type career options and scholarship resources. This mini-workshop includes information for students and parents alike. College representatives from area colleges, universities and community partners will be on hand to visit with students and parents. A Spanish session for parents will also available. This year’s career tracks will focus on Community Health workers, technical careers and business entrepreneurship.
Students may also tour Cisco at the end of the program. Participating students will have an opportunity to win door prizes including two laptops, college swag and gift cards.
For more information, you can all Samuel Garcia, 325-677-1900 or register online at: