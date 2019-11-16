For those wanting to express their opinion or wanting to find out more information about the Ports to Plains project, a meeting is set for Monday.
In addition to the Advisory Committee established by House Bill 1079, the legislation established three Segment committees including Segment 1 between the New Mexico and Oklahoma borders and the Hale/Lubbock County line; Segment 2 between the Hale/Lubbock County Line and Sutton/Edwards County Line; Segment 3, between the Sutton/Edwards County Line and the I-35/Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Lardo, held its first meeting on Nov. 4 nad had a great public presence.
The next round of meetings is set to take place. Segment 1 and 2 Committees are coming up next week. The public is encouraged to attend the meetings and voice their opinions regarding the extension of Interstate 27 along the Ports-to-Plains Corridor.
A meeting will take place in Big Spring at Hotel Settles on Monday from 8 a.m. until Noon.
Those who are able are encouraged to attend, even if only for a portion of the meeting.