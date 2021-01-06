Update of 3:18 p.m.
President Elect Joe Biden took the podium to address the nation around 3 p.m. Thursday as the overtaking of the Capitol took place.
“ (This is) An assault on people's representatives, on Capitol Hill, police sworn to protect them public servants who work at the heart of our Republic, on the rule of law. This is one of the few times we've seen it... let me be very clear the scenes of chaos do not reflect the true American do not represent who we are,” President Elect Joe Biden said during his address to the people. “We are seeing a small number of extremest; this is disorder, chaos … it must end. I call on this mob to pull back and let the work of democracy go forward.”
He continued, “The words of a president matter no matter how good or bad the president is at their best they can inspire, and at their worst they can incite.”
President Elect Joe Biden called for President Trump to call for an end to this scene on national television.
The protestors began to enter the Capital building around 1 p.m. as House and Senate members were debating before taking to the Electoral College vote on Presidential Vote totals.
The scene is still unfolding. There have been reports of tear gas, gun shots and other forceful actions taken inside the Capitol building. At the beginning of the chaos, House and Senate members along with members of the press who were inside the building, were moved to secure locations.
Protestors are still being shown surrounding the building as of 3:18 p.m.
Members of the House and Senate were convening to hear debate before the Electoral College went to a vote to accept the Presidential Election results this afternoon. While hearing debate, around 1:20 p.m. protestors breached the building sending House and Senate into recess and placing the building on lockdown.
Video footage from Capitol Hill are showing protestors climbing up the walls to try and gain access to the building and steps outside. There have been reports that the police have drawn their weapons in some areas against protestors to help deter entrance into the building. Lawmakers have been moved to another location to help better secure them.
National Guard troops have been requested by the Mayor of DC; a 6 p.m. curfew has been put in place to help deescalate the situation.
As arguments from both sides were being heard, a breach took place and the Capital was put on lockdown. The Senate Chamber is reportedly breached according to major news networks who have reporters in the Capital.