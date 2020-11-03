Currently, at 8:05 CST, Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has received 49.5% of votes for the state of Texas, while President Donald Trump has received 49.2% of votes for the state of Texas. This is with an approximate 65% of the estimated votes for Texas being completed, according to The Associated Press. Biden also holds 80 of the 270 Electoral votes, while Trump holds 51 of the 270 Electoral votes.

