Currently, at 8:05 CST, Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has received 49.5% of votes for the state of Texas, while President Donald Trump has received 49.2% of votes for the state of Texas. This is with an approximate 65% of the estimated votes for Texas being completed, according to The Associated Press. Biden also holds 80 of the 270 Electoral votes, while Trump holds 51 of the 270 Electoral votes.
Presidential Race Update
- IRIS RANGEL
-
- Updated
IRIS RANGEL
Staff Writer
