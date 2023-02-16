Monday is President's Day, the federal holiday set up to honor those who have served as president of the United States. Celebrated on the third Monday of February, President's Day is scheduled around birthdays of two of the United States' most revered presidents: Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12) and George Washington (Feb. 22). Washington's birthday is an interesting case: He would have said his birthday was on Feb. 11, 1731; however, that was under the old Julian calendar. When Britain and its colonies – including what is now the U.S. - adopted the current Gregorian calendar in 1752, Washington's birthday under that system of tracking dates moved ahead a year and 11 days to Feb. 22, 1732. 

Managing Editor

Recommended for you