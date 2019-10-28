Prosperity Bank is pleased to announce the recent addition of Jeff Ward as the new Big Spring Banking President.
Ward’s college education began at Howard College prior to continuing on to Texas Tech University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management in 2009. Jeff then went on to receive his Masters in Higher Education Administration from Wayland Baptist University. In 2018, Ward completed the School of Banking Program at the Texas Tech University-Rawls College of Business.
Ward’s professional career started back at Howard College where he proudly served in various roles for five years. In 2014, he began his banking career and has garnered extensive experience in credit and lending since that time. “Jeff brings a vast amount of lending expertise and knowledge of the local area which is vital to Prosperity Bank’s goal of serving Howard County. We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to our team and know that he will be a valuable asset,” says Rick Bartholomee, Prosperity Bank’s Permian Basin Region President.
Jeff and his wife, Tisha, have two young daughters, Addison and Charlie. Ward spends a great deal of time giving back to his community by serving as a Board of Director for the Big Spring Economic Development Corporation and Comanche Trail Amphitheater Improvement Board. Additionally, he is a member of the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club and Hillcrest Baptist Church. Ward has also served on other various civic and community boards with a mindset to strengthen the community and build better relationships for civic and economic wellbeing!
Stop by the Prosperity Bank Big Spring Banking Center at 1411 S. Gregg Street to welcome Jeff or give him a call at (432) 552-1260 anytime. He as well as the rest of the team look forward to continuing their mission of providing sound financial assistance to the community!