jury duty canceled

For more information contact:  Kathryn G. Wiseman, County Judge, at 432-264-2202

 JURY TRIAL CANCELLATION: OCTOBER 30, 2019

 The Howard County Court under Judge Kathryn G. Wiseman is canceling the Jury Panel called for Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 9:00 A.M.   **Please note that this cancellation applies only to the Jury Panel requested to appear before Judge Kathryn G. Wiseman on October 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM.**

Thank you for your attention to this matter.  Should you require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact our office.

Recommended for you