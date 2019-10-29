For more information contact: Kathryn G. Wiseman, County Judge, at 432-264-2202
JURY TRIAL CANCELLATION: OCTOBER 30, 2019
The Howard County Court under Judge Kathryn G. Wiseman is canceling the Jury Panel called for Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. **Please note that this cancellation applies only to the Jury Panel requested to appear before Judge Kathryn G. Wiseman on October 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM.**
Thank you for your attention to this matter. Should you require additional information, please do not hesitate to contact our office.