PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
From: Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, City of Big Spring
PSA Water Line Replacement
The planned repair and replacing of water lines on the Edward Reservoir is scheduled to begin today, Thursday June 6, 2019. Residents west and south of FM 700 and west of Gregg Street/Highway 87 will likely experience low to no water pressure during this time; however, the City will make every effort to keep affected customers supplied with water until at least 10:00 p.m. Repairs will continue overnight and are expected to be completed by Friday morning, June 7, 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while these repairs are made.