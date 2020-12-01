On November 1, 2020, City Officials were notified that Big Spring was awarded a Public Protection Class 03/3x from the Insurance Services Office (ISO).
ISO’s Public Protection Classification Program (PPC) plays an important role in the underwriting process at insurance companies. In fact, most U.S. insurers – including the largest ones – use PPC information as part of their decision making when deciding what business to write, coverages to offer or prices to charge for personal or commercial property insurance.
PPC is important to fire departments as well. Communities whose PPC improves may get lower insurance rates. PPC also provides fire departments with a valuable benchmark and is used by many departments as a valuable tool when planning, budgeting and justifying fire protection improvements.
The goal is to accurately reflect a community’s fire suppression and control resources through the Public Protection Classification (PPC) system.
Congratulations and thank you to the Big Spring Fire Department!