On Tuesday at 7:21 pm, an aggravated robbery occurred in the area of the blue and green parking lots on the Midland Memorial Hospital Campus.
A female was robbed of her purse by three male suspects. The victim pursued them, which led to her injury. The female victim was not affiliated with Midland Health but was using our parking lot.
The suspect vehicle is a dark charcoal grey Jeep Renegade. The three suspects are a Black male that was driving the vehicle approximately 18- 19 years old, a Hispanic male approximately 17 years old in the passenger seat and a Caucasian male in the back seat.
If you have any information regarding this incident, identification of suspects or information regarding the vehicle, please contact the Midland County Hospital Police Department at 432-221-1986 and leave a message.