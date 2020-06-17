On June 17, 2020, at approximately 9:10 a.m., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Settles for suspicious activity.
Upon arrival in the area officers observed a 2011 Harley Black occupied by Corey Dale Dancer, a black male, 36 years of age.
Corey immediately took off away from the residence on the motorcycle. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Corey refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. Officers pursued Corey down city streets which eventually ended in the 400 block of Hillside.
Officers found the Harley Davidson had stalled at an intersection which gave officers enough time to take Corey into custody. Officers subsequently found Corey to be in possession of a handgun. Corey was found to have a previous warrant for evading officers and was also charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Officers responded back to the 1800 block of Settles and handled the suspicious activity call which was found to be residents accumulating large item pick up items intended for the city dump and taking the items back to their own residence.