September 12 is Quanah Parker Day!
One of the many arrows marking the trail traveled by Quanah Parker was placed at the Historic Spring.
Texas Governor, Greg Abbott has designated the second Saturday in the month of September as Quanah Parker Day. This day has been designed for communities in the Texas Plains Trail Region to commemorate the life of Comanche Chief Quanah Parker.
The Texas Plains Trail Region is one of the ten regions that make up the Texas Heritage Trails Program of the Texas Historicsl Commission. Big Spring is one of 52 counties within the Texas Plains Trail Region.