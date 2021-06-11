The Veterans of Comedy joined forces with area comedians to put on a fundraiser comedy show benefitting the DAV of Big Spring.
The show was organized by local comedian Adrienne Green. She was joined by fellow comedians Jeanette Fahey, Chris Crawford and Michael Shields- Mikey Mike on the Mic.
After the hour of comedy concluded, Quilt of Valor Presenter Mike Tarpley presented Michael Shields and Chris Crawford with a Quilt of Valor.
There have been more than 140,000 Quilts of Valor presented since the inception of the recognition program.