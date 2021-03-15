The Quilt of Valor was presented to DAV member and WWII Veteran J.L. Stevens during a recent DAV meeting.
The Quilt of Valor was presented in a special ceremony as a sign of appreciation for his service and sacrifice.
Updated: March 16, 2021 @ 5:39 pm
