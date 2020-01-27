To serve and protect; to self sacrifice for the betterment of the community; to stand guard for our nation and against any enemy foreign or domestic; to risk ones life for the safety of a complete stranger ... these are only a few of the oaths that have been taken by those who will be presented with a Quilt of Valor on Jan. 27. The ceremony honoring three local first responders will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dora Roberts Community Center.
These men have served their country in their respective branches of services and upon arrival back home, they chose to continue that service to their community as they stepped into the role of first responders. Representing the Big Spring Fire Department is Justin McCullough, Marine veteran; Big Spring Police Department is Christopher Dominquez, Army veteran; and Howard County Sheriffs Department is Blake Jones, Marine veteran.
"Our veterans deserve recognition, our first responders deserve recognition and this is an opportunity to do both," Mike Tarpley, Quilt of Valor presenter and DAV Chapter 47 Senior Vice Commander, said. "These three men have done both; they've served their country and now they are serving their community."