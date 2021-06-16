Quilt of Valor Presenter Mike Tarpley, of Big Spring, traveled to Sterling City this past week to do a special presentation to six veterans. The presentation took place at the First Baptist Church in Sterling City, with a special presentation following at one veteran's home.
The Veterans honored at the church included: Mitch Coxey (Navy); Louis Latimer (Air Force); Speedy Sparks (Navy); PJ Parrish (Navy); and John Williams (Navy). Once the ceremony was concluded, Tarpley traveled to the home of Veteran Bill Jones (Army).
The Quilts of Valor were created by several ladies, each making a piece of the quilt, from East Texas. There were also quilts that were created in Big Spring, by a local group of quilters, that were part of the special presentation.
Each quilt holds a piece of the quilter and following the ceremony, the veterans also have a piece of all those who attended the ceremony and touched the quilt.