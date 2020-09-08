The local United Way has partnered with Sarah Farms to host a milk distribution on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium parking lot.
Each car will receive a box of milk, no questions asked. Those wanting to get milk simply drive up and United Way board members and volunteers will load the milk in your car.
The milk donation comes from a recent grant to Sarah Farms. Several other distributions are set up in the area and will continue through the 18th of this month. If time and supply allows, another distribution could take place in Howard County.