The petitions for recall for Mayor Shannon Thomason were officially certified by City Secretary Don Moore on Aug. 7 (Friday), 2020. The City Secretary along with Howard County Election Administrator Jodi Duck and three of her staff met, discussed the process and Moore served as witness to the validation of the signatures.
The petitions were first requested by Big Spring resident Linda Burchett on July 29, 2020.
The results of the validation for Mayor Thomason were as follows:
872 signatures were received and of those 771 were valid signatures. The total number of signatures required was 549 based off of the votes cast in the last regular City Election which totaled 1,569 votes. Originally the projected numbers were based off of the runoff election, which had 2,135 votes cast and would have required 747 signatures. Regardless, the total number of certified signatures surpassed both projections.
According to the City Charter petitions are required to have signatures equal to or greater than 35% of the votes from the last regular general election. Through the certification of the signatures by City Secretary, the petition for the recall of Mayor Shannon Thomason is declared valid and have been submitted to the City Council and Mayor, for action pursuant to the provisions of Article XI, Section 5 of the City Charter.
Now that the signatures have been certified, the Mayor's five day notice has begun and will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 13. The City Secretary is responsible for calling a special election and placing an emergency recall election item on the agenda.
In addition to the recently certified signatures on the recall petitions for Mayor Thomason, the City Council will be hearing an emergency reading of an ordinance calling for a special election to be held on Nov. 3, 2020 for the purpose of voting for or against the recall of Council member Camilla Strande, District 5, during Tuesday's meeting.
At the last City Council meeting, the Council heard the emergency reading of an ordinance calling for a special election to be held on Nov. 3, 2020 for the purpose of voting for or against the recall of Council member Jim DePauw, District 6.