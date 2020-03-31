BIG SPRING, Texas – March 31, 2020 – The following is an update to a Public Hearing Notice issued on March 10, 2020, from the Region F Regional Water Planning Group in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic:
Notice is hereby given that the Region F Regional Water Planning Group (RFRWPG) is taking comment on the adopted Region F Initially Prepared Plan (IPP) Water Plan. The comments will be used in developing an approved regional water plan by RFRWPG. The RFRWPG area, also known as Region F, includes the following counties: Andrews, Borden, Brown, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crane, Crockett, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Irion, Kimble, Loving, Martin, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Midland, Mitchell, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves, Runnels, Schleicher, Scurry, Sterling, Sutton, Tom Green, Upton, Ward and Winkler. The RFRWPG will accept written comments from the date of this notice through June 15, 2020, and will accept written and oral comments on the IPP at the public hearing.
Prior to taking action on the regional water plan based on the IPP, a public hearing will be held and there will be a public comment period. The deadline for submission of public written comments is June 15, 2020.
The public hearing on the IPP will be administered on April 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. by the Colorado River Municipal Water District in Howard County.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public hearing may be accessed by teleconference only. Oral comments will be accepted during the meeting. To participate call 1-866-214-0726 (USA/Canada toll free), when prompted enter the Passcode 208-866#.
A summary of the proposed action to be taken is as follows:
The proposed action is taking public comment on the adopted IPP and development of a regional water plan by the Region F Regional Water Planning Group (RFRWPG).
A copy of the IPP is available for viewing at the website address of www.regionfwater.org.
A copy of the IPP is available for viewing at the office of the County Clerk and Public Libraries (if one exists) for each county located within Region F.
The name, telephone number, and address of the person to whom questions or requests for additional information may be submitted as follows:
John W. Grant, telephone number (432) 267-6341, Colorado River Municipal Water District, P.O. Box 869, Big Spring, TX 79721. The CRMWD is the Administrator for the RFRWPG.
How the public may submit comments is as follows:
The RFRWPG will accept written and oral comments at the public hearing. The RFRWPG will accept written comments after the posting of this notice until the deadline. Written comments may be sent directly to the RFRWPG by delivery to the CRMWD, P.O. Box 869, 400 E. 24th Street, Big Spring, TX 79721. The deadline for submission of public written comments is June 15, 2020.