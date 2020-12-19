On November 15, 2020, hospitalization rates for Region J, which includes Howard County, went above 15% for seven consecutive days triggering additional restrictions under Governor Abbott’s order GA-32. As of today, December 18, 2020, those hospitalization rates have fallen below 15% for seven consecutive days. As a result of this, Region J is no longer under “high hospitalization rates” status and the additional restrictions under GA-32 are no longer in effect.
Effective immediately:
• All business establishments, except bars, may return to 75% occupancy.
• Bars may reopen at 50% occupancy and only in accordance with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission regulations.
• All other business establishments may operate at 75% capacity.
• Howard County and the City of Big Spring establishments are able to operate at the 75% capacity due to filing of the required attestation form with DSHS.
We strongly recommend that citizens continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and wear a mask when in public areas. Citizens should also simply stay home when possible and don’t make unnecessary trips into public.
We Texans are each called upon to act responsibly and continue following all health precautions and sanitizing guidelines. Anyone with questions regarding the specific guidelines for each business may visit Governor Abbott’s website at https://gov.texas.gov/.
Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman
Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason