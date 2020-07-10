Virtual reality, zoom meetings, and other new forms of technology have been gaining traction this year as the nation battles against the coronavirus pandemic. While many events thus far have been cancelled, Relay For Life of Glasscock and Howard County is moving forward ... virtually. A virtual Relay event is set for Aug. 29, with final details being worked out in the next few weeks.
While there may not be a first lap to walk, the sentiment is still there and together - virtually - that first lap will be walked as a trip down memory lane is taken. Relay committee members are requesting survivors submit photos to be included in a video that will mark the beginning of Relay, just as the Survivor Lap traditionally does. Cancer survivors are encouraged to hold up a sign in the submitted photos and celebrate their journey.
"This year especially since our world has been shut down, we haven't had a lot of exposure (for Relay) and we need to do what we can, in our community, to keep Relay going," Beverly Grant, Co-Chair for Glasscock and Howard County Relay for Life, said.
For the past several years, according to Grant, the local Relay has been one of the most successful in the area and she hopes to continue that tradition this year. Teams who have already registered are encouraged to contact Grant or Julie Alvarez and let them know how fundraising is going.
"There is still time for teams to register. We would like to have all teams registered by August 1, but we want to hear from all teams and let us know how things are going," Grant said. "We are also still accepted sponsors for this year's Relay."
Since this year's event is going to be virtual, photos from previous year's Relay are requested, especially any from the 2019 season. The Luminaria ceremony will still take place this year and those who have lost the fight against cancer will be remembered in a video. Those wanting to honor a loved one can send photos and names to Grant or Alvarez.
"We want our cancer survivors to know we still care and we are bringing Relay home with another successful event," she said.
The week leading up to Relay will include a Spirit Week and an online auction. Donations are still being accepted. Photos, donations and team registration information can be sent to bgrant@homehospicewtx.com. For more information, contact Beverly Grant at 432-270-8762 or 432-264-7599.