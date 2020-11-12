The Howard County Elections Office completed tabulating the votes from the General Election on Thursday afternoon.
According to Howard County Election’s Administrator Jodi Duck, there were two curbside machines from early voting that had not been counted in the previously released unofficial totals from the Nov. 3 election. Those two machines included a total of 210 votes.
After counting the additional 210 votes, the projected winners of each election remained the same.
The unofficial results, in the contested elections, from Election Night 2020 in Howard County are as follows with the additional 210 votes counted on Thursday afternoon:
• County Commissioner, District 1 Commissioner Pct. 1 – Eddilisa Saldivar (REP) won with 64.46% instead of the previously reported 64.31% of the vote and 896 votes instead of the previously reported 872 votes.
• County Commissioner, District 3 Commissioner Pct. 3 – Jimmie Long (REP), incumbent, won with 77.27% instead of the previously reported 77.37% of the vote and 1,870 votes instead of the previously reported 1,846 votes.
•Howard County Assistance District – The proposal failed with 70.10% of the vote instead of the previously reported 70.34% voting against for a total of 2,211 votes instead of the previously reported 2,165 votes.
• City Council Member, District 1 – Nick Hilario Ornelas won with 56.93% instead of the previously reported 57.21% of the vote and 267 votes instead of the previously reported 262 votes.
• City Council Member, District 3 – Cody Hughes won with 50.15% of the vote instead of the previously reported 50.31% of the vote and 494 votes instead of the previously reported 490 votes.
•City Council Member Recall District 5 (Camilla Strande) – Passed with 58.68% instead of the previously reported 58.63% of the vote and 801 votes instead of the previously reported 785 votes.
• City Council Member Recall District 6 (Jim DePauw) – Passed with 52.05% of the vote instead of the previously reported 51.68% of the vote and 381 votes instead of the previously reported 369 votes.
• City Council Member Recall Mayor (Shannon Thomason) – Failed with 55.70% of the vote instead of the previously reported 55.72% of the vote and 3,214 votes insated of the previously reported 3,156 votes.
• Big Spring ISD School Board District 1 – Tom Olague Jr., incumbent, won with 59.67% of the vote instead of the previously reported 59.80% of the vote and 364 instead of the previously reported 354 votes.