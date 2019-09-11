Sept. 11, 2001 is a day most of us will never forget. Please share your stories of where you were and what you remember about that day; send to citydesk@bigspringherald.com, or editor@bigspringherald.com. We'll share your stories with our readers in the Weekend Edition.
special section featured
Remembering 9-11
- Anna Gutierrez
- Updated
Anna Gutierrez
staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Online Poll
Do you feel learning cursive in school is important?
In this day and age where just about everything is done on a computer or a smart phone, do you feel it's important to still teach children to write in cursive? Send feedback to citydesk@bigspringherald.com, and let me know why or why not you think learning cursive is important.
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Active shooter in Midland/Odessa results in 21 injured, 5 deceased
- Armed Robbery at DK on Birdwell
- Notice from Oncor
- Body found in fire at abandoned building
- Funeral Arrangements Announced for Trooper Sanchez
- We won't forget; 9/11 Memorial Services
- #WeAreBasinStrong
- Plane Crash
- Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Captured
- CR 34 speed limit public hearing on Commissioners' Agenda Wednesday