From: CountyJudgeKathrynWiseman,MayorShannon Thomasonand HowardCountyEmergencyManagement
On Monday, April 27, 2020, Governor Abbot issued an Executive Order to start reopening the State of Texas. The order included guidelines for opening restaurants, retail establishments, movie theaters, museums, and libraries. The order also gave approval for outdoor sports with no more than four participants and provided guidelines for churches to expand their services. Governor Abbot’s Executive Order includes the specific guidelines that each business shall follow. We strongly recommend that citizens continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and wear a mask when in public areas. Citizens should also simply stay home when possible. Don’t make unnecessary trips into public. Keep in mind that local establishments may require citizens to wear a mask and can refuse service to anyone.
Inside of Howard County, to include the City of Big Spring, businesses outlined in the Executive Order may open on May 1, 2020, to fifty percent (50%) of their capacity, if they follow social distancing guidelines and sanitizing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
At this time, and by Governor Abbot’s orders, gyms, public swimming pools, interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys and video arcades, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios and cosmetology salons shall remain closed.
The use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food and drinks remains allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of the Governor’s executive order.
We are each called upon to be Texans; to act responsibly as we re-engage the economy, to continue following all health precautions and sanitizing guidelines, and to care for our vulnerable neighbors.
Anyone with questions regarding the specific guidelines for each business may visit the Governor’s Open Texas website at www.gov.texas.gov/opentexas