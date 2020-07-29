East 8th Street and East 9th Street will be closed between Nolan Street and Goliad Street starting today, July 29, 2020, until further notice. The closures are "out of an abundance of caution," due to scheduled demolition of a portion of the Hall-Bennett Clinic. The road closures will remain in place until work at the site is completed. The Public Works Department asks drivers to temporarily use alternative routes and avoid the area as much as possible.
Please contact the Public Works office at 432-264-2501, with any questions or concerns.