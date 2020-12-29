Beginning on January 4, 2021, work crews will be in the following areas and require partial closure of Willard and Hearn Streets as follows:
•The south lane of Willard Street will be closed.
•The south lane of Hearn Street will be closed.
Work crews will be excavating the roads and will place a steel plate over the excavation until after the work is completed, then make permanent repairs. Barricades and proper signage of construction will be installed, and flagging crews will be utilized during construction. Please notify anyone that may be affected by this closure. If you must travel in this area, please do so with caution.
Please contact the Public Works office at 432-264-2501, with any questions or concerns. We appreciate your patience while this project is completed.