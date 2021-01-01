The New Year rolled in with more than 12 inches of snow in stone areas of the county. Overnight BSPD, BSFD, and HCSO worked along with TxDOT, Howard County Road and Bridge, Forest Service and towing companies to help clear roadways and help stranded motorists. Many local residents even offered help to those in need throughout the night.
As the sun rose traffic that had been at a stand still began to flow again. As roadways began to clear up, law enforcement and BSFD continues to urge caution for those who must get out. Those who do not need to leave the house are encouraged to stay home as roadways are still slick.
The BSFD issued a safety message on their Facebook page:
Even though major roads are becoming more clear and passable as the day goes on, they are still dangerous. As the temperature drops this evening, snow and water left on the roads will refreeze creating a very dangerous situation. We continue urging and asking citizens to stay home and avoid any travel unless absolutely necessary.