On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, crews will be working in the intersection of Goliad and East 24th Street. This work will require that one lane of East 24th Street be closed to thru traffic. The opposite lane of traffic will be closed on Thursday, June 3, 2021, to complete repairs. If you must travel in this area, please do so with extreme caution.
We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while work is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.