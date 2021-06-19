The Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo will be wrapping up tonight at the rodeo arena, followed by the Rodeo Dance featuring Randy Rogers Band.
The Rodeo kicked off Thursday with cowboys and cowgirls from around the state and surrounding states, competing in bronc riding, barrel racing, cattle roping, bull riding and steer wrestling. The youth even got in on the action with three nights of muttin' bustin'.
The gates will open at 7 p.m. with the action getting in gear at 8 p.m.
Saturday morning started with the annual Rodeo Parade. Families and Rodeo riders turned out for the fun.