A caring heart, a story to tell, and a way to give back; combine these three things and you have the background of a fundraiser effort from an eight-year-old little girl. Petyton Rowden, previously from Big Spring and former Forsan Elementary student, has written a book and is raising funds to donate to Prisma Health Children's Hospital.
“This is actually the second year Peyton and her mom have worked on a fundraiser. Last year, the animal of choice for the Avon fundraiser was a hedgehog and this year it's a fox,” Monette Rowden, grandmother of Peyton, said. “When her mom mentioned the fundraiser idea, Peyton decided to create a book and the idea blossomed from there.”
Peyton, in just a short time, wrote The Fox and The Butterflies while her grandmother provided the illustration. According to Monette, the book is about a fox who is playing in the meadows and gets injured. After being injured the fox has to spend some time in the hospital, where she receives a stuffed animal. Once recovered Fox ends up back in the meadows chasing butterflies again.
“Last year they were able to raise a couple hundred dollars and donated it to the hospital,” she said. “This year, her goal is to raise enough money to donate between 100 and 150 books and stuffed animals to the children at the hospital.”
The fundraiser began Sept. 15. Rowden is still about 60 books short of her goal and is reaching back out to the community, for support. Rowden and her family are looking to make the donation, at the children's hospital, for Christmas.
Those who are wanting to help the fundraising efforts can visit the Facebook page and find out more information or purchase the book on Amazon. To find more information on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/1284106701767236/?fundraiser_source=external_url.