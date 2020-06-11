We are pleased to announce the Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center will be opening for the 2020 Season on Tuesday, June 16th. For the safety of our employees and citizens we will be implementing rules and guidelines in addition to the already set rules for the aquatic center.
All rules are subject to change:
1. Hours of operation for the 2020 Season are as follows: Tuesday-Sunday: 1 pm-7 pm
2. The number of people allowed in the pool area will be limited to the pool’s social distancing capacity as allowed by the Governor’s Executive Order. At the current 75% allowed level, the number of people allowed in the pool area will be 450.
3. Attendance will be based on a first-come first-served basis. Customers trying to enter the pool area after the capacity number has been reached must wait until someone leaves before being allowed to enter.
4. Customers will not be allowed to freely enter and exit the pool facilities. If a customer leaves and wishes to re-enter the pool facilities, the customer will be required to get back in line and pay again.
5. The Aquatic Center will be closed on Mondays to allow staff to dean clean and disinfect the facility.
6. There will be no private parties/pavilion rentals allowed for the 2020 Season.
7. Locker rooms will be used only for going to the bathroom. Customers are required to come to the pool dressed for the pool activities. We will not be allowing locker rentals this season.
8. There will be a limited amount of pool furniture available – Attendees are welcome to bring in their own folding chair or single purpose chair.
9. The concession stand will only be serving pre-packaged food.
10. Hand sanitizer will be readily available at multiple locations.
11. Lifeguards are not responsible for enforcing social distancing. It is the responsibility of the customer and/or the parent/chaperone.
For any questions or concerns please contact the City Manager’s Office at 432-264-2401.