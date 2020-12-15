The Christmas Season is upon us and the Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to help ensure the Angel Tree families receive their gifts and the distribution process flows smoothly.
Volunteers are needed to get the Angel Tree gifts packed up and ready for distribution. Those wanting to help can stop by the Boys and Girls Club during the day and help until 5:30 p.m.
This Saturday will be the Angel Tree Distribution Day. Volunteers will be needing, as this year will be a drive-thru event, for safety precautions. Distribution is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Those wanting to volunteer can stop by the Boys and Girls Club this week or on Saturday.